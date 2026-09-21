Bank Strike: Will Banks Remain Closed For Five Days? SBI, Union Bank Of India Issue Advisory For Customers

Bank branches could see disruption for five consecutive days from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30, as a three-day nationwide bank strike has been proposed for Sept. 28-30, immediately after the weekend. However, this does not mean that all bank branches will necessarily remain closed for all five days.

The United Forum of Bank Unions has proposed a nationwide strike on Sept. 28, 29 and 30, 2026. Sept. 26 and 27 fall on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Regular weekend closures, followed by the proposed strike, could therefore affect access to branch-based banking services for five consecutive days.

SBI, Union Bank Issue Customer Advisories

State Bank of India (SBI) has asked customers to complete important banking transactions ahead of the proposed strike dates. The bank said it is taking steps to keep essential services running during the strike period.

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Union Bank of India has also warned that branch operations could be affected on September 28, 29 and 30 due to the proposed nationwide strike. It has advised customers to plan their branch visits and transactions in advance and use digital or other alternative banking channels where possible.

However, the impact on physical branches is likely to differ from one location to another, depending on how many employees participate in the strike. Services that require branch staff or physical documents could face delays or disruption.

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Why are banks going on strike?

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called the three-day strike from September 28 to 30 as part of its ongoing agitation over various demands. It follows the nationwide strike held on September 11, with further protest action planned in October.

The UFBU has also announced an indefinite strike from October 26. The September 28-30 strike could affect branch operations across the country, prompting banks to ask customers to complete important transactions in advance.

Which banking services will remain available?

SBI and Union Bank have said customers can continue using several alternative banking channels during the strike.

SBI has advised customers to use ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs) for cash-related needs. Customer Service Points (CSPs) will also remain available for select services.

Union Bank has listed mobile and internet banking, ATMs, Business Correspondent (BC) points, UPI and other digital channels for routine transactions.

Customers can therefore use digital banking for fund transfers, bill payments and other regular transactions without visiting a branch.

Bank strike: What should customers do?

Customers who need branch staff or physical documents for important transactions should try to complete them before September 28. For routine banking needs during the strike, ATMs, UPI and digital banking platforms will remain the main alternatives.

While the strike itself is scheduled for three days, the September 28-30 dates, combined with the intervening weekend, could mean limited access to regular branch services for five consecutive days.

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