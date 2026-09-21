IndiGo Cabin Crew Member Killed In Road Accident While Returning Home From Duty

An IndiGo cabin crew member died in an accident after the cab in which she was travelling home from work crashed into a ledge of a bridge on Mumbai's Western Express Highway. The deceased has been identified as 32 year old Kainoor Mistry, a resident of Mira Road, who is survived by her eight year old son, police officials said cited by NDTV.

The accident took place at around 5:45 am on September 18 near Blue Sky Co-operative Society on the northbound carriageway of the Western Express Highway in Borivali East. According to the police, Mistry had completed her shift and was returning home from work in a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire arranged for IndiGo employees when the accident occurred.

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Police said that the driver, identified as 25 year old Vijay Khose, allegedly lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a ridge on a bridge, following which the car crashed into the bridge's ledge. Mistry, who was seated in the rear seat, suffered serious head injuries on impact according to the police, NDTV reported. Khose, who is also a resident of Mira Road, escaped unharmed.

Following the accident, Khose, with the help of bystanders, took Mistry to Bhaktivedanta Hospital in Mira Road, where she was admitted for treatment. She died at the hospital on Saturday evening.

Police told the Times of India that Khose was not intoxicated at the time of the accident and did not flee the scene post the crash.

IndiGo had engaged 'Mayuresh Tour and Travels' to provide transport for its employees.

The Kasturba Marg police have registered a case against the cab driver, Vijay Khose. Initially, a case was registered for rash driving and endangering lives. Following Kainoor Mistry's death, a case of death due to negligence has now been registered under Section 106(1) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

The police have also issued a notice to the driver to appear in connection with the investigation.

The probe into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway and the allegations against the driver have not yet been established in a court of law.

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