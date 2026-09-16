Nagpur Accident: Woman Rams Speeding Vehicle Into Several Pedestrians, Seven Injured

A 32 year old woman was arrested in Nagpur after her Kia Seltos allegedly rammed into another SUV and then struck several people on Tuesday night, leaving seven people, including three children, injured according to Nagpur police as reported by NDTV.

According to the police, the incident occurred near the Dinshaw factory in Nagpur's Gorewada area on the night of September 15. Police identified the driver of the other SUV involved in the accident as Balu Kulmethe. NDTV reported that he was allegedly getting out of his vehicle along with his young daughter when he was hit by the woman's car.

After the initial collision, the Kia Seltos continued speeding and struck three children who were walking down the road. The vehicle subsequently hit two other people identified by the police as Harish Rambhau Revatkar and Ashish Nakhate.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: 'Why Didn't You Stop?' Gurugram Biker Challenges Driver's Version Of Crash

The injured people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Soon, a large crowd gathered at the scene, with the angry mob surrounding the police station and demanding strict action against the accused driver. Police officials eventually pacified the crowd and the accused woman driver was subsequently arrested.

Cops suspect that the woman was drunk-driving. However, it will be confirmed after the medical examination, NDTV reported.

"The woman is in our custody, and we have conducted her medical examination. We are waiting for the reports. Further action will be taken based on the reports," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Annapurna Singh, said.

The police account cited by NDTV says that the vehicle was travelling at a very high speed and that the driver lost control amid alleged speeding and negligence. The investigation is ongoing with the police also examining CCTV footage from the scene and surrounding areas, while the suspected alcohol consumption will be proven after the medical examination is concluded.

ALSO READ: Gurugram Hit-And-Run Case: Driver Arrested, Biker Sia Says Not Satisfied With Charges Added

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.