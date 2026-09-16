Cabinet Approves Setting Rs 25,000/Month As New Salary Ceiling For PF Deduction

The Union Cabinet has approved to increase wage ceiling for PF deduction from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month, Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a release on Wednesday, September 16.

The decision is expected to bring more than 51 lakh additional employees within the ambit of mandatory EPFO coverage, significantly widening social security protection for workers, the Ministry noted.

(This is a developing story.)

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