Gurugram Hit-And-Run Case: Driver Arrested, Biker Sia Says Not Satisfied With Charges Added

Gurugram Police have arrested Kalyan Bainsla and his cousin Lavnish Bainsla in connection with the hit-and-run case involving biker and Instagram content creator, Sia, which took place on Golf Course Road on Sunday, September 13. The victim has however stated that she is not satisfied with the arrests made and wants stricter action in the case.

"Until there is punishment, such cases will keep happening," she said to NDTV as she reached home in Kalkaji, New Delhi, after recording her statement before a magistrate in Gurugram and undergoing a medico-legal examination (MLC).

"From the statements of Kalyan Bainsla and his supporters, we can see what kind of society they come from or how educated they are," she stated.

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ALSO READ: Gurugram Biker Hit-And-Run: Accused Kalyan Bainsla Detained; Attempt-To-Murder Charge Added

What Happened?

According to Sia, she was riding her Aprilla RS 457 sports bike with a group of other bikers on Sunday on Golf Course Road, when a white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz allegedly followed her and eventually swerved into her path, colliding with her bike, causing her to be thrown off the motorcycle and fall onto the road.

Footage recorded by Sia's motorcycle - mounted camera and cameras of other riders showed the car moving towards her bike before the collision. The footage reportedly showed the car changing lanes at high speed and hitting Sia.

Arrests Made

Gurugram Police arrested Kalyan on Tuesday, from Dausa/Rajgarh in Rajasthan. The police had been searching for him after the incident and subsequently traced him down to Rajasthan. The police also arrested Lavnish, who is described in reports as Kalyan's cousin and is reported to be inside the vehicle when the accident took place.

Charges Filed

The FIR was initially registered under Sections 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which concern an act of endangering the life or personal safety of others and rash driving or riding on a public way respectively.

After examining the CCTV footage and other material, the Gurugram Police added Section 109 of the BNS, which relates to attempt to murder, to the case. The police stated that the decision followed a "thorough analysis of CCTV footage." The Indian Express reported that the provision carries a potential punishment of upto 10 years in prison.

Sia's Reaction To The Charges

Sia told NDTV that she was not satisfied merely with the arrests or the addition of the attempt-to-murder charge. Her concern, according to the report, is that the accused could eventually secure bail.

On attempt-to-murder having been invoked in the FIR, she said, "I am not satisfied with the charge being added and the arrests until strict action is taken. The arrests happened today, but what if they get bail someday?" She said that while two men have been caught, two more were in the vehicle when Kalyan Bainsla swerved his car and hit her on Sunday morning. "They should also be arrested, too, and punished. Otherwise, such cases will keep happening."

Her lawyer Abhishek Chauhan said, "If they try to get bail, we will oppose it. They should not be released until the full investigation is complete." He noted that the two men had fled to Rajasthan, where they were caught on Tuesday.

What is Bainsla's Version?

Kalyan Bainsla has repeatedly denied intentionally hitting Sia. According to the defence, Bainsla was travelling from Delhi to Gurugram with family members, including his sister, elder brother and his aunt's son, rather than a group of rowdy friends as Sia alleged.

The lawyer claimed the collision occurred after the car moved left to avoid the footpath while the biker moved right, resulting in the motorcycle being struck. He also alleged that Sia was riding at speeds of around 140–170 kmph and argued that the road was not intended for speeding or stunts. The defence further claimed that bikers' movements can contribute to road accidents.

The lawyer also defended Bainsla's decision to leave the scene, saying he feared being attacked or lynched by people at the spot and describing his departure as an act of “self-defence.”

The police investigation into the incident is underway, and the differing allegations by both the sides remain subject to further investigation and judicial proceedings.

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