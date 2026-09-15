Gurugram Biker Hit-And-Run: Accused Kalyan Bainsla Detained; Attempt-To-Murder Charge Added

Two days after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run case, Kalyan Bainsla, the primary accused in the Golf Course Road collision involving popular female biker "Rebel Wheels Sia", was detained by Gurugram Police from the Dausa/Rajgarh region of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The arrest followed widespread public outrage triggered by video recordings and CCTV footage showing a white sedan swerving into the biker's path, striking her motorcycle from the side, and knocking her down before speeding away.

After reviewing the visual evidence, police intensified the case by upgrading the initial FIR, which previously covered rash driving and causing injury, to include an attempt-to-murder charge. The upgraded charge carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years, NDTV reported.

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Prior to his detention, Bainsla spoke to the media to express remorse, though he maintained that "only one side of the incident" was being presented. His defense counsel similarly attempted to shift the blame onto the rider.

Conversely, Sia recounted the harrowing experience, stating that the driver made no attempt to stop or render aid after the impact.

According to Sia, the car followed her group and its occupants acted aggressively and appeared intoxicated when she told them to back off, though the intoxication claim is unverified.

She emphasised that the collision could easily have caused far more severe injuries or proven fatal. Reaffirming the family's resolve, Sia's father stated that they intend to pursue all available legal avenues until the accused is held fully accountable.

Sia said: "I feel ashamed of people who say their families are suffering because of this. I do not think such people ever stop to think that they also have sisters and women in their families. Women feel extremely unsafe because of behaviour like this in Delhi and Gurugram."

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Gurugram Police had deployed multiple specialised teams across several states to track Bainsla down after he went on the run following the incident. Bainsla now remains in police custody as investigations proceed under the revised charges.

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