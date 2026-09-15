'Woman Wants Followers, Publicity, Views’: Lawyer Blames Biker After Gurugram Hit-And-Run

Gurugram Police have registered a case after a car collided with Instagram biker “Rebel Wheels Sia” on Golf Course Road, with footage of the incident captured on her action camera subsequently going viral. The incident has triggered competing accounts from the biker and the lawyer representing accused Kalyan Bainsla.

According to NDTV, Sia alleged that the car had been following her and her biking group and repeatedly came close to her motorcycle. She claimed the occupants behaved aggressively, appeared intoxicated and misbehaved with her. She further alleged that the car struck her motorcycle from the side while overtaking, causing her to fall and skid.

Bainsla's lawyer, however, denied that his client was responsible for the collision and disputed the biker's account. "Because of these (bikers) at least ten to twenty accidents are happening daily.......They disturb the road and everyone commuting," he said, as per NDTV.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

According to the defence, Bainsla was travelling from Delhi to Gurugram with family members, including his sister, elder brother and his aunt's son, rather than a group of rowdy friends.

The lawyer claimed the collision occurred after the car moved left to avoid the footpath while the biker moved right, resulting in the motorcycle being struck. He also alleged that Sia was riding at speeds of around 140–170 kmph and argued that the road was not intended for speeding or stunts. The defence further claimed that bikers' movements can contribute to road accidents.

The lawyer also defended Bainsla's decision to leave the scene, saying he feared being attacked or lynched by people at the spot and describing his departure as an act of “self-defence.”

Police took cognisance of the viral footage and initiated a case, NDTV reported. The vehicle is reportedly registered in the name of a man identified as Manish, who has said he was not driving the car at the time.

The allegations and defence claims remain contested, with police investigation expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and the subsequent departure from the scene.

ALSO READ: Indonesian Ship Carrying Over 243 Passengers Capsizes; 6 Dead, 130 Missing

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.