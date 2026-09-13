Indonesian Ship Carrying Over 240 Passengers Loses Contact, Search Underway

Indonesian authorities launched an intensive search operation on Sunday after losing contact with the passenger ship Virgo Transport 8, which was carrying 241 people while sailing through the Java Sea, officials said, according to AP.

The vessel departed Surabaya in East Java at about 10:13 a.m. Saturday and was heading towards Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo. Authorities lost contact with the ship around 2 a.m. Sunday after it reportedly encountered severe weather.

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The vessel's last known position was about 148 kilometres (92 miles) from a pier in Banjarmasin. The ship's operator, PT Virgo Yoel Rihi, alerted authorities after receiving information that the vessel had encountered bad weather.

Indonesia's Search and Rescue Office in Banjarmasin dispatched a rescue team and a search vessel to the ship's estimated last known location. Rescue chief I Putu Sudayana said authorities were mobilising available personnel and resources because of the large number of people aboard.

“The ship's operator reported the incident to authorities after receiving information that the vessel had encountered bad weather,” Sudayana said.

Confirming the loss of contact with the vessel, Banjarmasin operations chief Arianto Ardi said rescue personnel had been deployed to the area. He said, “We have established an operations post at Trisakti.”

Comprising approximately 17,000 islands, Indonesia relies extensively on ferry networks for inter-island transport, as sea routes remain considerably more affordable and accessible than air travel.

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Leading the operation, Sudayana confirmed the mobilisation of all available assets given the high number of people aboard. Search teams are working with local maritime agencies and tracking weather conditions in the area, according to The Associated Press.

Maritime authorities and other agencies were coordinating the operation while monitoring weather conditions in the area. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

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