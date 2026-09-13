IPO Bonanza: NSE, Hero Motors Among 11 Issues To Open For Subscription This Week

The primary markets will keep their buzz on for this week as well, after over six initial public offerings hitting the D-street in the week gone by. The week starting Sept. 14 will see 11 issues, including the much-awaited, mega Rs 22,561.57-crore NSE fundraise.

Five of the 11 issues are mainboard, namely: NSE IPO, Hero Motors IPO, and offerings from SS Retail, Sonaselection India and Jindal Supreme which are cumulatively eyeing a Rs 24,328.02 crore fundraise.

The SME IPO segment will also see a busy week, with Axiom Gas Engineering opening for subscription from September 18 to 22. SpectraA Technology Solutions and Kheria Autocomp will open from September 17 to 21, while Vama Wovenfab, Shakti Polytarp and Quanto Agroworld will be open for subscription from September 15 to 17.

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Here are more details for the mainboard offerings:

Talk Of The Town: NSE's Mega IPO

After a much delay and a long wait, theThe National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India is slated to launch the biggest IPO among the five upcoming issues.

The total issue size is Rs 22,561.57 crore and consists entirely of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 12.64 crore shares. The issue will open on September 17, 2026 and close on September 21. The allotment is expected on September 22, while the shares are likely to list on September 24, with the proposed listing on the BSE.

NSE has fixed the price band at Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,785 per share. The lot size is eight shares, making the minimum investment for retail investors Rs 14,280.

Hero Motors IPO

The automotive component maker (not to be confused with already-listed auto giant Hero MotoCorp) is set to launch its Rs 1,000 crore IPO from September 16 to September 18.

The issue comprises a Rs 600 crore fresh issue and an Rs 400 crore Offer for Sale. The allotment is expected on September 21, with the shares proposed to list on both NSE and BSE on September 23.

Hero Motors has set a price band of Rs 79 to Rs 84 per share, with a lot size of 178 shares. Retail investors will need a minimum of Rs 14,952 to bid for one lot.

SS Retail IPO

SS Retail is eyeing a Rs 500-crore fundraise through its initial public offer. The issue includes a fresh issue worth Rs 360 crore and an OFS component of Rs 140 crore.

The IPO will open on September 16 and close on September 18. The allotment is expected on September 21, followed by a proposed listing on NSE and BSE on September 23.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 403 to Rs 424 per share, with a lot size of 35 shares. The minimum investment for retail investors will be Rs 14,840.

Sonaselection India IPO

Sonaselection India's IPO is a bookbuild fresh issue worth Rs 141.57 crore IPO. The issue consists of 1.43 crore shares.

The IPO will open on September 17 and close on September 21.

The allotment is expected on September 22, while the shares are scheduled to list on both NSE and BSE on September 24.The price band has been fixed at Rs 94 to Rs 99 per share. With a lot size of 150 shares, the minimum investment for retail investors stands at Rs 14,850.

Jindal Supreme IPO

Jindal Supreme IPO is a fundraise of Rs 124.88 crore through a fresh issue worth Rs 99.89 crore and an OFS worth Rs 24.99 crore.

The IPO will be open for subscription from September 16 to September 18. The allotment is expected on September 21, while listing on NSE and BSE is proposed for September 23.

The price band has been set at Rs 88 to Rs 93 per share. The lot size is 161 shares, taking the minimum retail investment to Rs 14,973.

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