BRICS Day 2: Early Warning System To Incubator Network — Three Takeaways From PM Modi's Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon some crucial subject matters during his speech on the second day of the BRICS Summit, 2026, including early warning systems for infectious diseases, agroecology, AI and geospatial tech among other things.

Talking about identifying challenges in a timely manner and being prepared for them to take immediate action he said, "with this approach, a consensus has been reached on a BRICS Integrated Early Warning System for the prevention of and response to infectious diseases."

In turn, the Prime Minister also addressed growing geopolitical tensions in the world and their impact on the lives of ordinary people across the world.

"The world is witnessing increasing tensions and they having a significant negative impact on the lives of ordinary people. Pandemics, climate disasters, and supply chain disruptions have demonstrated that in today's interconnected world, no crisis remains confined to a single region," Modi said.

He added that the BRICS logistic supply chain cooperation framework will help make our supply chains more reliable and resilient and under the framework of innovation the BRICS incubator network will connect startups and incubators

The prime minister emphasised that the BRICS must work in unity to address challenges facing the Global South. The Global South's confidence in BRICS has increased, he stressed

Further, in regards to ecological conservation's relationship with development, PM Modi said that he believes that they should work in tandem with each other, rather than against each other.

"In Indian civilization, nature is revered as a mother. For centuries, we have held the belief that development and the environment are not alternatives to each other, but are complementary," he underlined, adding that within BRICS, here have been a balance between human development and the environment.

"We have made progress on several fronts in this regard. We have set up a BRICS Digital Center of Excellence for smart grids and energy storage, which will help make our clean energy systems more reliable, efficient, and accessible. Centers of Excellence for agroecology and regenerative agriculture will integrate traditional knowledge with modern science," PM Modi announced.

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