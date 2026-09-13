South Africa vs Namibia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SA vs NAM 3rd T20I Online

Namibia vs South Africa Latest: Toss And Playing XI

Namibia (Playing XI): Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Alexander Busing-Volschenk, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Waldo Smith, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo

South Africa (Playing XI): Jordan Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Eathan Bosch, Duan Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen(c), Nqabayomzi Peter, Nqobani Mokoena

South Africa will aim to complete a clean sweep against Namibia when the teams meet in the third ODI in Windhoek on September 13. The Proteas have already clinched the series after winning the opening two matches.

Namibia, meanwhile, will look to bounce back in the series finale and avoid a 3-0 whitewash on home soil.

Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Date And Time

The Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be played on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1:00 p.m. IST.

Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Venue

The third ODI between Namibia and South Africa will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Where To Watch On TV

The match will not be broadcast live on any TV channel in India.

Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI live on the FanCode app and website.

Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Probable XI

Namibia: Malan Kruger, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton/Alexander Volschenk, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Bernard Scholtz/Michael van Lingen

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton could likely replace Alexander Volschenk, whereas Max Heingo or Bernard Scholtz could make way for Michael van Lingen.

South Africa: Jordan Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann(w), Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Kwena Maphaka.

Namibia vs South Africa 2nd ODI Key Moments And Preview

In the second ODI on Friday, Connor Esterhuizen struck his maiden international century as South Africa posted 335/9 in 50 overs. Esterhuizen scored 119 off 110 balls, including six sixes and eight fours, while Tony de Zorzi contributed 79.

Namibia struggled in the chase and were reduced to 32/5 before skipper Gerhard Erasmus' 68 and Jan Bait's 26 helped them recover. South Africa eventually bowled Namibia out for 178 in 41.5 overs to win by 157 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The Proteas had earlier won the first ODI by 99 runs via the DLS method after the rain-affected match was reduced in length.

The third ODI will give Namibia one final opportunity to challenge South Africa, while the Proteas will look to carry their strong form into the final ODI and complete a 3-0 series win.

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South Africa vs Namibia 2nd ODI: Squads

South Africa: Bjorn Fortuin (c), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Jason Smith*, and Prenelan Subrayen.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (w), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Michael van Lingen, Jan Balt, Waldo Smith, Junior Taanyanda

What's Next For South Africa?

After the series finale in Windhoek on Sunday, South Africa will host Australia in a three-match ODI series from September 24.

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