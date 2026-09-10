Will Rohit Sharma Play 2027 ODI World Cup? Star Batter Gives Cryptic Response

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has addressed the speculation around his participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup, saying that October 2027 is still a long way away.

Rohit commented on Thursday while responding to a question about whether he would feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

His response came on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai, as questions continue over the next phase of his international career.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

"October 2027 is far away; we will see about it then," said Rohit when asked about his participation at the Global Fintech Fest by a member of the audience.

ALSO READ | ICC Men's World Cup Format Changes Explained: What's New In ODI And T20I Tournaments?

The former captain's future in ODI cricket has been a subject of discussion, particularly after he retired from T20I cricket following India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph and subsequently called time on his Test career.

Rohit Sharma's 2027 World Cup Future

The 2027 ODI World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Rohit's latest remarks do not provide a definitive answer on whether he intends to play in the tournament. However, he has not ruled out the possibility, with the marquee event still more than a year away.

The veteran batter also remains part of India's ODI setup. He scored a century in his last ODI appearance for India, adding to the discussion around his future in the format.

Rohit's comments come as attention gradually turns towards the 2027 ODI World Cup and the players who could form India's squad for the tournament.

BCCI On Rohit Sharma's Future

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has also sought to play down speculation surrounding Rohit's place in the team, saying there is no need for speculation while the veteran batter continues to perform well.

"He is playing superbly in all matches. So what more do you want? In the last match (against England), he scored 138 runs, so why is there speculation? I do not want to give some fodder for the speculators," Saikia told reporters after the BCCI's review meeting at its headquarters.

Rohit Sharma On Possible World Cup Victory Parade

Rohit was also asked about the possibility of an open-bus parade in Mumbai if India win the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The question referred to the celebrations after India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, when the Rohit Sharma-led side celebrated with fans during an open-bus victory parade in Mumbai after returning from the West Indies.

ALSO READ | Is Tilak Varma Set To Be Shreyas Iyer's Backup For ODI World Cup? What We Know

"I do not think a bus parade would be possible now," Rohit replied.

For now, Rohit's focus remains on the present, with the 2027 World Cup still some distance away. His latest response leaves the question of whether he will be part of India's campaign unanswered.

(With PTI inputs.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.