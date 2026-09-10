Buy, Sell Or Hold: NMDC, Ola Electric, BEL, Ather Energy And Sun Pharma — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of NMDC Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Ather Energy Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd.?

Jatin Gedia, vice president - technical research at Teji Mandi Investment Technologies and Jash Shah, Fundamental Research Analyst, Latin Manharlal provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

NMDC (CMP: Rs 84.60 )

Gedia: Buy On Dips

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Any dip towards Rs 83 can be bought into.

Immediate target on upside is Rs 89 and then Rs 92.

Ola Electric Mobility (CMP: Rs 39.15)

Shah: Hold

Spillover effect on company from broader adoption of EV.

As long as Ola's financials and balance sheet doesn't improve, don't think can take a very big call.

Doing very well in terms of product.

Battery as a service business could be game changing if done correctly.

Ather Energy (CMP: Rs 1,658.30)

Shah: Buy/Sell/Hold

Very bullish on it.

Saw a brokerage upgrade.

Like it better than Ola.

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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (CMP: Rs 1,861)

Shah: Avoid

Avoid for now due to USFDA intervention factors.

It is an innovator, into specialty drugs.

Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 405)

Shah: Buy On Dips

Buy on dips.

Valuation are very stretched right now.

Anhtem Biosciences (CMP: Rs 942.30)

Gedia: Hold

Overall trend is positive.

Continue to hold with an upside target of Rs 1,050.

Keep trailing stoploss at Rs 105.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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