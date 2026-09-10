Standard iPhone 18 Missing: Has Apple Shifted Base Model Release To Early 2027?

Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable, the iPhone Duo, at its 'Surprise and Shine' event, but skipped the standard iPhone 18 entirely. Apple hasn't explained why, but reports, including from CNET, suggest the model isn't cancelled and could arrive in early 2027 instead, as part of a broader shift in launch strategy.

Why Apple May Be Spreading Out Launches

With the iPhone Duo debuting as an entirely new product category, launching the standard iPhone 18 alongside it risked competing for attention. Holding it back lets the Pro lineup and foldable dominate the fall spotlight, while spacing releases more evenly across the year, potentially easing Apple's reliance on the holiday sales rush.

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IDC's Nabila Popal reportedly said: "It allows Apple to spread its shipments more evenly throughout the year and simultaneously allow the spotlight on the premium models this fall, especially the new iPhone foldable."

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A Shift Toward Premium Devices

For now, anyone upgrading is limited to pricier options, which could lift Apple's average selling price and revenue, though the company hasn't confirmed this as the reason.

Supply Chain Pressures

Ongoing memory and component shortages may also play a role, giving Apple more room to manage production by staggering shipments across quarters instead of launching everything at once.

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What The Delayed iPhone 18 Could Bring

Per MacRumors, the standard iPhone 18 is expected to get Apple's 2nm A20 chip, more RAM, a smaller Dynamic Island, and the in-house C2 modem, with cheaper display glass and shared components to control costs. Reports also point to a possible iPhone 18e and an iPhone Air 2 with a second rear camera and bigger battery, both potentially part of the same delayed wave.

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