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Share At Anthropic Growing Rapidly, Says Nvidia CEO; Sees Grace Blackwell Shipments Up 27%

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says Anthropic's share is growing rapidly, while Grace Blackwell shipments rose 27% month-on-month.

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Share At Anthropic Growing Rapidly, Says Nvidia CEO; Sees Grace Blackwell Shipments Up 27%
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at the Goldman Sachs conference on AI demand
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the chipmaker's share of business at artificial intelligence firm Anthropic is growing rapidly, underscoring strong demand for its AI infrastructure.

Speaking at the Goldman Sachs conference, Huang also said shipments of Nvidia's Grace Blackwell systems increased 27% month-on-month, pointing to continued momentum in the company's latest AI computing platform.

Huang identified cybersecurity as the next major use case for artificial intelligence, highlighting the expanding applications of AI beyond data centres and generative AI.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

(This is a developing story)

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