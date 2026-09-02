Jensen Huang On India AI Push: 'Every Country Has To Move Faster'

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has urged India to move quickly to capitalise on artificial intelligence, saying the country's strong information technology sector and growing startup ecosystem put it in a strong position to build a domestic AI economy.

“AI is moving fast, so every country has to move faster,” Huang told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 Innovation Ministerial.

IANS reported that Huang said AI marks the beginning of a new technology platform and presents an opportunity for India to build on its established IT capabilities.

“India is one of the world's leading IT industries. And this is the beginning of a new IT platform,” he said.

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The Nvidia chief also recalled meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a decade ago and discussing AI. He said he was excited to see Indian companies and startups adopt the technology, contribute to its development and build local AI capabilities.

Huang said AI is increasingly becoming a key part of economic infrastructure. While the US is seeking to lead across the technology stack, he said other countries should have the flexibility to choose the components needed to develop their own AI ecosystems.

He also cautioned policymakers against regulating AI based on hypothetical risks, arguing that rules should focus on actual and practical harm.

“The advice that I would have is to regulate practical and actual harm and not regulate theoretical and hypothetical harm,” Huang said.

Huang said AI systems should continue to improve in both capability and safety. He compared the evolution of AI safety with advances in automobile technology, saying better technology has made cars significantly safer over the past century.

The Nvidia CEO added that AI systems have become more reliable over the past two years, with fewer hallucinations, better factual grounding and improved ability to solve practical problems.

At the same time, Huang said technology companies have a responsibility to develop AI safely as competition in the sector intensifies.

“Every single company has to take it upon themselves to develop the technology safely,” he said.

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Asked whether he had discussed possible additional US tariffs on semiconductors with officials at the meeting, Huang said he had not.

“I had no conversation related to that,” he said.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has served as its CEO since the company's inception. Nvidia, initially known for graphics processors used in gaming and computers, has emerged as a major supplier of chips powering the development and deployment of AI systems.

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