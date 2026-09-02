Syrma SGS, Elemaster JV Expects Rs 200 Crore Revenue In First Year Of Operation

Electronics contract manufacturer Syrma SGS expects Rs 200 crore revenue from the first year of operation in FY 2027-28 from its joint venture entity with European electronics manufacturing and design ecosystem firm Elemaster Group, a top official of the company said on Wednesday.

Syrma SGS Technology and Elemaster Group, through their joint venture Syrma SGS Elemaster Private Ltd, have set up an electronics manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

“The joint venture will set up a facility in Bengaluru with an initial investment of Rs 55 crore and is expected to generate around Rs 200 crore in revenue in its first full year of operations, FY28,” Syrma SGS Technology Executive Chairman, Sandeep Tandon, said after the inauguration of the new facility.

Located in the Bommasandra Industrial Area, the 20,000 square feet facility is equipped with advanced surface mount technology (SMT), Through-Hole Technology (THT) and box-build assembly lines, a joint statement by Syrma SGS and Elemaster said.

The facility has been established to address the growing demand for high-reliability electronics across sectors including railways and transportation, industrial electronics, energy and medical electronics, while enabling the joint venture to support global OEMs with high-quality manufacturing in India.

“With SMT, THT and box-build capabilities under one roof, the facility provides an integrated platform to support complex electronics manufacturing requirements across railways, industrial and medical applications. We are particularly pleased with the progress of our partnership with Elemaster and the opportunity to combine our manufacturing strengths with its technology and engineering capabilities,” Syrma SGS Technology managing director Jasbir Singh Gujral said.

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