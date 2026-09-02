Hrithik Roshan Leases Premium Mumbai Office Space To WeCredit In Rs 4.84 Crore Deal

Bollywood actors often invest in Mumbai's premium real estate market, where commercial properties continue to attract businesses seeking well-connected office spaces for expansion.

Hrithik Roshan's Mumbai Property Leased To WeCredit

Digital credit marketplace WeCredit has leased a commercial office space owned by actor Hrithik Roshan at Lotus Corporate Park in Goregaon East, Mumbai. According to a report by Magicbricks, the five-year agreement has a total value of approximately Rs 4.84 crore.

The office occupies around 4,500 sq. ft. on the 14th floor and has a seating capacity of more than 60 employees. The property is located close to the Western Express Highway and Oberoi Mall, offering connectivity to Mumbai's western suburban business areas.

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Lease Terms And Rental Details

According to Magicbricks, WeCredit will initially pay a monthly rent of Rs 7.30 lakh, with the amount subject to a 5% annual increase during the lease period.

The agreement also includes a mandatory three-year lock-in period, while the overall lease runs for five years. The office will serve as an operational base for WeCredit as the company continues to expand its presence.

WeCredit Expands Office Footprint

WeCredit, which was founded in 2022, connects consumers with more than 25 loan partners, including banks, NBFCs and fintech platforms. The company already operates offices in several cities, including approximately 12,000 sq. ft. in Udaipur, 3,000 sq. ft. in Jaipur and 3,000 sq. ft. in Delhi.

According to Magicbricks, the addition of the Mumbai office will take WeCredit's total operational workspace to nearly 22,500 sq. ft. across four hubs. The new facility will accommodate teams handling strategy, finance, business partnerships, fundraising and institutional relationships.

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Why The Mumbai Office Matters

Speaking about the expansion, Mukul Devpura, Director and Co-Founder of WeCredit, said that investment in office infrastructure will help strengthen the company's relationships with financial institutions and capital partners in Mumbai.

The Goregaon East location also offers access to major road and metro corridors, making it a strategic choice for the company's expanding operations.

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