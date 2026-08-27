Has Manoj Bajpayee Added A Pune Land Parcel To His Property Portfolio? What We Know

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has purchased a land parcel in Pune district, adding another property transaction to his and his wife Shabana Raza Bajpayee's real estate portfolio.

Manoj Bajpayee's Pune Land Deal

According to property registration documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix and reported by Business Standard, Bajpayee purchased 4.45 acres of land in Tailbaila village in Mulshi taluka, Pune.

The transaction was registered on Aug. 25, 2026. The property measures 1.80 hectares, equivalent to approximately 4.45 acres, and was purchased for a registered consideration of Rs 1.37 crore.

Bajpayee paid Rs 6.87 lakh as stamp duty for the transaction. The land was acquired from Vimalchand Khimraj Jain, according to the registration records.

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Manoj Bajpayee's Mumbai Property Transactions

The Pune land purchase follows several property transactions involving Bajpayee and his wife, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, in Mumbai.

In October 2023, the couple purchased four commercial office units in Mumbai's Oshiwara area for Rs 32.94 crore. The offices, located in the Signature Building near Veera Desai Road, had a combined carpet area of 7,620 square feet and included nine parking spaces.

As reported by Business Standard, two of these office units were later leased to Barcode Influencer Marketing Pvt Ltd in April 2025 under a five-year agreement.

The couple had also sold a 1,247-square-foot apartment in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi for Rs 9 crore in August 2024. Property records showed that they had purchased the apartment in 2013 for Rs 6.40 crore.

Manoj Bajpayee's Upcoming Movies

Manoj Bajpayee continues to be active in Hindi cinema and has several projects across different genres. The actor is known for films including The Family Man, Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

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