Ajay Devgn's Crime Patrol Crime Ka Current Season To Air After Kaun Banega Crorepati

A new chapter in the long-running crime series is set to bring stories inspired by real incidents to television. The upcoming edition will examine how changing social behaviour and modern-day situations can shape people's actions.

Ajay Devgn To Host New Crime Patrol Season

Ajay Devgn will host Crime Patrol – Crime Ka Current Season, taking viewers through stories inspired by real crime cases. The show will also examine how social changes, emotional pressures and everyday circumstances can influence people and their actions.

The promotional video highlights the fast-changing nature of online interactions and their impact on everyday behaviour. Ajay addresses viewers directly, encouraging them to remain careful and aware of the situations around them.

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Crime Patrol's Journey On Television

Crime Patrol first premiered on May 9, 2003, as a weekly crime-reality programme. Created by Subramanian S. Iyer, the original format recreated real-life cases while examining how crimes took place and were investigated.

Diwakar Pundir hosted the first season before Shakti Anand took over in 2004. The initial run ended in 2006. The franchise returned in 2010 with a revamped format, featuring Anup Soni and Sakshi Tanwar as hosts.

From 2011, Anup Soni became the sole host and remained closely associated with the programme until 2018. Several editions were subsequently introduced, including Crime Patrol Dastak, Crime Patrol Satark and Crime Patrol Dial 100. Divyanka Tripathi, Sonali Kulkarni, Ashutosh Rana and Sanjeev Tyagi have also hosted different versions of the franchise.

Crime Ka Current Season Release Date And Platform

Crime Patrol – Crime Ka Current Season will premiere on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. The show will air from Monday to Thursday immediately after Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Ajay Devgn's Upcoming Film

Beyond television, Ajay Devgn is set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third instalment of the Hindi Drishyam franchise. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on Oct. 2, 2026.

Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor are set to reprise their roles, while Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat have joined the cast.

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