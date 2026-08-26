'Show Se Nikal Jao': Rohit Shetty Blasts Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants Over Stunt Refusal — Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is set to bring another tense moment for viewers. A new promo shows host Rohit Shetty losing his patience after two contestants express their unwillingness to perform a challenging stunt.

Rohit Shetty Reacts To Harsh Gujral And Shagun Sharma

The latest promo features Harsh Gujral and Shagun Sharma preparing for a high-altitude task involving a narrow line suspended between two tall buildings. Both contestants appear nervous about attempting the stunt and eventually tell Rohit Shetty that they want to abort it.

Shagun is seen getting emotional and breaking down as she speaks about her fear. Harsh also expresses his hesitation about taking on the task. Their decision, however, does not go down well with the host.

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‘Show Se Nikal Jao,' Says Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty is seen questioning Harsh Gujral and Shagun Sharma after they refuse to perform the high-altitude stunt. Expressing his frustration, he says: “Samajh ke kya rakha hai yaar tum logon ne? Chhe maale se kudne bol rahe the? Audience bhi dekh ke humko bolegi, ‘Ye kya kar rahe hain hum?' Agar koi bhi stunt nahi karna hai toh show se nikal jao.”

("What do you guys think this is? You were asking me to jump from the sixth floor? Even the audience would look at us and ask, 'What are we doing?' If you don't want to perform any stunts, then just leave the show.")

He tells the contestants that Khatron Ke Khiladi is about facing fears and performing challenging stunts.

Watch Video Here:

Gaurav Khanna Recently Eliminated

The latest development comes after Gaurav Khanna was eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. His exit followed an elbow injury sustained during a stunt, and the actor became emotional while bidding farewell to the show.

Before leaving, Gaurav named Farhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral and Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, as the contestants he formed the closest bond with during his journey.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

The 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi marks the show's return after a one-year break with the theme Darr Ka Naya Daur. Shot in Cape Town, South Africa, the season features television personalities, influencers and returning contestants.

The show premiered on Aug. 1, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

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