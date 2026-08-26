Buy, Sell Or Hold: Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea, Varun Beverages, Star Health And Power Finance — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Tata Motors Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Star Health And Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Varun Beverages Ltd.?

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Independent Market Expert and Nandish Shah, assistant vice president and research and advisory- PCG, Motilal Oswaal Financial Services, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 483.75)

Shah: Buy For Long Term

Has a neutral rating.

In the month of Jan-Feb, was very positive.

Overall in terms of fundamentals, numbers have been quite good.

Can get into the space for a longer term point of view.

Vodafone Idea (CMP: Rs 15.06)

Shah: Avoid

Won't recommend addition at these levels.

Central Depository Services (India) (CMP: Rs 1,434)

Sarvade: Buy On Rise

Currently in a process to change the trend from down to up.

If it is closing above Rs 1,450 only then will it be a short term buy.

In that case the targets will be Rs 1,515 and Rs 1,580.

Stoploss will be Rs 1,330.

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Star Health And Allied Insurance (CMP: Rs 583.75)

Shah: Buy

Would recommend to average down.

Price target of Rs 770.

Medical space has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the GST cut.

The stock has the highest market share in that space.

Power Finance Corp. (CMP: Rs 364.10)

Shah: Hold

Won't recommend any addition at these levels.

Lot of competition from banks in terms of power credit.

At the max it can be a good dividend yield story play.

With a yield of almost four and a half percent.

Varun Beverages (CMP: Rs 421.25)

Shah: Hold

Peak season gets over in April, May, June.

Results to be subdued for the next one and a half quarter or so.

Likely to perform well next year.

No capex likely to come in terms of volume growth in short term to medium term.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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