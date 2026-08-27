Mukesh Khanna Again Rejects Ranveer Singh As Shaktimaan, Says 'He Can Be Kilwish'

The debate around the proposed Shaktimaan film has once again come into focus following Mukesh Khanna's latest comments about the project's casting and development.

Mukesh Khanna Rejects Ranveer Singh As Shaktimaan

In a recent interview with Subhojit Ghosh, Mukesh Khanna explained why he continues to oppose Ranveer Singh being cast as Shaktimaan. The actor, who played the iconic superhero on television, said he believes the character needs a fresh face with a naturally positive image.

Khanna stressed that his opinion is not a comment on Singh's acting skills. He praised the actor's talent and energy but said he does not see him as the right fit for the superhero. He also recalled Singh visiting his office and spending around three hours trying to convince him about taking on the role.

This is not the first time Khanna has rejected the idea of Singh taking on the role of Shaktimaan. The BR Chopra Mahabharat actor had shared similar sentiments in April 2026.

ALSO READ | 'Losing Crores': Mukesh Khanna Stands Firm Against Ranveer Singh As Iconic Indian Superhero 'Shaktimaan'

‘Money Does Not Come Before Principles'

Khanna, who played Bhishma in the Mahabharat, further revealed that he has put a cheque worth a crore on hold over his disagreement with the project's development. He said he had received the first payment but stopped the second cheque because he did not want the film to move forward without his involvement in decisions concerning Shaktimaan.

He added that people around him advised him to accept the money, but he chose to prioritise what he believes is right for Shaktimaan. Khanna also said he has blocked Sony India and Sony International from proceeding without consulting him.

Ranveer Singh Could Play Kilwish

Although Khanna does not want Singh as Shaktimaan, he believes the actor could suit Kilwish, the superhero's antagonist. He pointed to Singh's performance as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat as an example of why the actor could work in a negative role.

Khanna also recalled previously speaking positively about Allu Arjun's suitability for Shaktimaan, while clarifying that he never offered him the role.

Watch Video Here:

ALSO READ | 'Show Se Nikal Jao': Rohit Shetty Blasts Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants Over Stunt Refusal — Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.