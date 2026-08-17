Amitabh Bachchan Rents Out Three Andheri Floors To TruNativ For Rs 33 Lakh A Month: Report

Amitabh Bachchan has leased three upper floors of a commercial building in Mumbai's Andheri West to nutrition brand TruNativ F&B Private Limited for a reported monthly rent of Rs 33 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

Amitabh Bachchan Leases Three Floors In Andheri

The five-year lease covers three upper floors of the Signature building on Link Road in Andheri West. The lease commenced on Aug. 15, 2026, while the registered leave-and-licence agreement was executed on Aug. 7, according to the documents.

The three floors together have a carpet area of approximately 8,428 sq ft. Based on the total area, the monthly rent works out to around Rs 392 per sq ft.

The agreement also gives TruNativ exclusive access to nine designated parking spaces at the property.

ALSO RAED | Malayalam, Tamil And Telugu OTT Releases: 'I, Nobody', 'Aroopi', 'Chennai Love Story' And More

Lease Value And Security Deposit

The total rental value over the five-year lease period is estimated at around Rs 21.88 crore. TruNativ has also paid a security deposit of Rs 1.98 crore, according to the agreement.

The lease includes an annual escalation clause, under which the monthly rent will increase by 5% every year during the five-year term.

The latest transaction adds to Bachchan's commercial real estate holdings in Mumbai. The actor has also been associated with property investments and leasing arrangements in other parts of the city.

Amitabh Bachchan's Ayodhya Property Investment

Bachchan's real estate investments extend beyond Mumbai. In March 2026, he reportedly purchased a 2.67-acre land parcel in Ayodhya for Rs 35 crore.

The transaction was announced by the developer on March 6, 2026, as property activity in Ayodhya has increased amid the city's growing prominence as a religious tourism destination.

ALSO READ | Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Kangana Ranaut's 26/11 Drama?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.