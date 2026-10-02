Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Posts Strong Numbers — Check Earnings

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has opened in theatres with Ajay Devgn returning as Vijay Salgaonkar for the franchise's final chapter. The film entered its theatrical run after a strong advance booking phase and is now showing a healthy response on Day 1.

The thriller has earned Rs 33.62 crore net in India so far from 8,557 shows, with 51% overall occupancy. Its India gross currently stands at Rs 39.67 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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Drishyam 3 Advance Booking

Drishyam 3 had already recorded strong demand before its theatrical release. Across the seven-day booking window, the film collected Rs 63.80 crore gross in advance sales in India. The figure stood at Rs 52.80 crore after excluding blocked seats. Around 18.02 lakh tickets were sold across 53,076 shows.

Day 1 contributed the biggest share of the advance sales. The film sold Rs 31.65 crore gross worth of tickets for Friday, October 2, including blocked seats. Without those seats, the collection stood at Rs 27.92 crore. Around 8.82 lakh tickets were booked across 16,125 shows, with advance occupancy at 25%, as per Sacnilk reports.

The advance booking figures for the following days stood at Rs 14.77 crore for Saturday, Rs 11 crore for Sunday, Rs 93.87 lakh for Monday, Rs 91.88 lakh for Tuesday and Rs 86.37 lakh for Wednesday. The October 1 premiere recorded Rs 3.18 lakh from 84 shows before closing. Of the 1,898 shows, 18 are sold out, 47 are almost full, 83 are filling fast and 1,750 still have seats available.

About The Film

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise. While the original Drishyam story was made in Malayalam, the Hindi version of the third film takes a different route from the Malayalam franchise.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh, the film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and presented by Star Studio18. Drishyam 3: The Conclusion released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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