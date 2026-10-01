After Hanuman Ansh' Success, Neem Karoli Baba-Inspired Show Coming To TV

Following the success of the devotional film Hanuman Ansh, the life and spiritual legacy of Neem Karoli Baba is now set to be explored in a new television series. Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV have announced Neem Karori Baba, a show inspired by the spiritual guru's life and the stories associated with him.

Sony Entertainment Television shared the first promo of the series on September 30. The show will air on Sony TV and will also stream on SonyLIV.

The promo features Neem Karoli Baba in his well-known shawl, along with a reference to Lord Hanuman. It offers a glimpse into the spiritual world surrounding the guru and appears to focus on the stories and miracles associated with his life. In the promo, he is seen praying towards the sky, where an image of Lord Hanuman appears, highlighting his spiritual connection with the deity.

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The voiceover says, “Jis insaan ki kahaaniyon ne desh ko mantramugdh kar diya, ab saamne aayengi unki zindagi se judi chamatkari gaathayein (The miraculous tales from the life of the man whose stories captivated the nation are now set to be revealed).”

The makers have not yet announced the cast, premiere date or episode count.

'Hanuman Ansh' Box Office

The announcement comes after the unexpected box office success of Hanuman Ansh. The film, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, released in theatres on August 7 and initially had a quiet opening. It collected around Rs 10 lakh on its first day before gaining momentum through word-of-mouth. The film has since emerged as one of 2026's biggest box office surprises, with its worldwide collection reaching Rs 410.75 crore.

The film's performance is particularly notable given its reported budget of less than Rs 2 crore. It has earned more than 200 times its reported production cost. Hanuman Ansh has also become the 28th Hindi film to cross the Rs 400 crore mark and the third Hindi release this year to reach the milestone, after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

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