Hero MotoCorp September Auto Sales: Scooter Dispatches Surge 64%, Exports Decline 31%

Hero MotoCorp reported a 12% year-on-year increase in total vehicle dispatches in September 2026, as strong domestic demand and a sharp rise in scooter sales offset a decline in exports.

The two-wheeler maker dispatched 7,66,348 units in September, compared with 6,87,220 units in the same month last year. The company said the growth reflects healthy consumer demand and positive momentum ahead of the festive season.

Domestic sales rose 14% YoY to 7,39,018 units in September from 6,47,582 units a year earlier. Retail momentum was stronger, with domestic vehicle registrations tracked through VAHAN, excluding Telangana, showing a 31% increase from last year as of October 1, Hero MotoCorp said.

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Scooter Sales Drive Growth

Scooters emerged as the strongest-performing segment during the month. Hero MotoCorp's scooter dispatches jumped 64.5% YoY to 1,00,354 units from 61,003 units in September 2025.

Motorcycle dispatches also increased, though at a more modest pace, rising 6.3% YoY to 6,65,994 units from 6,26,217 units. The company said its domestic internal-combustion-engine business recorded dispatches of 7,10,436 units in September, up from 6,32,253 units a year earlier.

ICE scooter dispatches grew 60% YoY, while domestic ICE VAHAN registrations rose 29%, according to the company. Hero MotoCorp has also stepped up its festive-season marketing efforts, launching a campaign centred on five Indian folk art forms and featuring the Hero Destini scooter.

Exports Decline

Hero MotoCorp's global business remained under pressure in September. Exports fell 31% YoY to 27,330 units from 39,638 units a year earlier. However, exports increased 5% sequentially from the previous month, according to the company.

Hero MotoCorp also said it crossed the milestone of one million customers in Latin America during September, highlighting the region's importance to its international business.

VIDA Maintains Momentum

Hero MotoCorp's electric mobility arm VIDA continued to report strong retail momentum.

The business recorded 28,798 dispatches in September, while VAHAN registrations grew 83% YoY. During the month, VIDA's VX2 electric scooter entered the Asia Book of Records after towing a passenger aircraft over a record distance, the company said.

For the year-to-date period through September, Hero MotoCorp's total dispatches stood at 35.45 lakh units, compared with 30.58 lakh units in the corresponding period last year, representing growth of nearly 16%.

The company also announced a partnership with Swiggy under its Ride Safe India CSR initiative to provide road-safety training to delivery partners across the country.

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