Heart of the Beast Box Office Collection Day 6: Brad Pitt Starrer Sees Dip After Strong Weekend, Check Earnings

Heart of the Beast opened to a decent response at the box office and saw a noticeable rise in collections over its first weekend. However, the film's earnings witnessed a dip as the weekdays began.

Box Office Collection

Heart of the Beast earned Rs 73.68 lakh gross in India on Day 6, recording 21.4% occupancy across 809 shows. According to TrackTollywood, the film witnessed a 7.2% drop in its collection compared to the previous day. Its total gross collection now stands at Rs 6.91 crore after six days in theatres.

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The English 2D version earned Rs 69.55 lakh with 21.4% occupancy. The 4DX version collected Rs 3.38 lakh at 23.2% occupancy, while MX4D earned Rs 60,670 with 26.1% occupancy. Dolby Cinema 2D recorded Rs 14,150 at 5.3% occupancy.

Day-Wise Collection

TrackTollywood reports that Heart of the Beast opened with Rs 92.15 lakh on Day 1. The film saw a strong jump on Day 2, collecting Rs 1.72 crore. Its earnings rose further on Day 3, when it recorded Rs 2.02 crore.

The film's collection dropped to Rs 71.75 lakh on Day 4. It then picked up slightly on Day 5, earning Rs 79.38 lakh. On Day 6, the film collected Rs 73.68 lakh.

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State-Wise Collection

The film earned Rs 15.81 lakh in Karnataka, Rs 12.36 lakh in Maharashtra, Rs 8.58 lakh in Telangana, Rs 8.52 lakh in Kerala and Rs 7.16 lakh in Tamil Nadu.

The film collected Rs 5.10 lakh in Delhi, Rs 2.91 lakh in Uttar Pradesh, Rs 2.66 lakh in Haryana, Rs 1.67 lakh in Gujarat, Rs 1.43 lakh in West Bengal and Rs 1.09 lakh in Andhra Pradesh, the report stated.

About The Film

Heart of the Beast is a survival thriller that follows James Belmont (Brad Pitt), a retired Special Forces officer, and his combat dog, Odin, after their plane crashes in the remote Alaskan wilderness. Struggling with injuries, extreme weather and dangerous wildlife, the duo must travel through the harsh terrain to find their way back to safety.

Directed by David Ayer and written by Cameron Alexander, the film also stars J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe in key supporting roles. The screenplay was written by Cameron Alexander, while Brad Pitt, Olivia Hamilton and Marty Bowen are among the producers, with Damien Chazelle serving as an executive producer.

Heart of the Beast reunites Pitt and Ayer after Fury (2014) and was released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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