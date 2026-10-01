'The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest' Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra Film Nears Rs 50 Crore Mark

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest witnessed a decline in its box office on the sixth day of its theatrical run. The Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer collected an estimated Rs 4.35 crore net in India on Wednesday,

With the latest day's collection, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 49.20 crore, while its domestic gross collection stands at around Rs 58.54 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film was screened across 7,070 shows on Day 6.

The Day 6 figure marks a 27.5 percent drop from the previous day's collection. The film had earned Rs 6 crore net on Tuesday, Day 5, after collecting Rs 5.25 crore on its first Monday.

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Day Wise Collection

The film opened in theatres on September 25 with an India net collection of Rs 8 crore. It showed considerable growth over the weekend, earning Rs 11.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 14.35 on Day 3.

The collection subsequently fell to Rs 5.25 crore on Monday before recovering to Rs 6 crore on Tuesday.

Worldwide Box Office

The film has also recorded collections from overseas markets. Sacnilk's figures, as reported on Day 6, put its overseas gross collection at approximately Rs 5 crore after Wednesday's business. Its worldwide gross collection has subsequently reached around Rs 63.54 crore.

About The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest is a Hindi fantasy thriller featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles. The film also stars Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Milind Gunaji.

The story follows Rishi Kumar, played by Sidharth Malhotra, who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar with his wife Mamta, played by Tamannaah Bhatia. Rishi initially intends to sell his ancestral land but becomes involved in the village's beliefs surrounding a forbidden forest and the supernatural forces associated with it.

The film draws inspiration from the Van Devi Temple near Bihta, Patna, and is set against the backdrop of the forests of Central India.

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