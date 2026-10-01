Royal Enfield Sales Hit Record High In September 2026, Up 8% YoY — Key Details Inside

Royal Enfield Sales September 2026: Royal Enfield, the motorcycle brand of Eicher Motors, reported its highest-ever monthly sales of 1,33,958 motorcycles in September 2026, registering an 8% year-on-year (YoY) growth and beating market estimates.

The record monthly performance comes as Royal Enfield enters the festive period with the company highlighting positive customer sentiment, a strong booking pipeline and continued product interventions across its portfolio.

Royal Enfield September Sales Hit Record High

Royal Enfield sold 1,33,958 motorcycles in September 2026, marking an 8% YoY growth and its highest-ever monthly sales.

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On the performance, B. Govindarajan, managing director, Eicher Motors Ltd. and chief executive officer, Royal Enfield, said the company had achieved its highest-ever monthly dispatches in September while entering the festive period with continued momentum.

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“Building on our momentum this year, we achieved our highest-ever monthly dispatches in September 2026. As we enter the festive period, we are continuing solid business performance supported by key product interventions,” Govindarajan said.

He added that the company is preparing for the festive season by scaling up production, inventory and channel readiness.

“With positive customer sentiment and a strong booking pipeline across our networks, we are scaling up production, inventory and channel readiness to cater to the festive season,” he said.

Himalayan 440 Fully Booked For Six Months

Royal Enfield marked a decade of the Himalayan brand with the launch of the Himalayan 440 earlier this month.

The motorcycle features an upgraded 443cc long-stroke engine, a new six-speed gearbox and mechanical refinements aimed at improving durability, versatility and touring comfort.

The Himalayan 440 was launched at the inaugural Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh and is available in Sela Black, Mustang Brown and Nelong White.

According to Royal Enfield, the Himalayan 440 is fully booked for six months, with the company saying the response from its community exceeded expectations.

“Celebrating a decade of the Himalayan brand, we launched the Himalayan 440 earlier this month and witnessed overwhelming response from the community far exceeding our expectations,” Govindarajan said.

Flying Flea C6 Enters Europe And UK

Royal Enfield's electric mobility brand Flying Flea also reached a key milestone in September, with the Flying Flea C6 entering Europe and the UK.

The electric motorcycle has been launched across five major cities — Paris, Barcelona, Rome, Berlin and London. Deliveries are scheduled to begin by October 2026.

Royal Enfield said the Flying Flea C6 comes in three colourways and will be supported by dedicated service infrastructure at each location.

“On our electric journey also saw a major milestone as the Flying Flea C6 entered Europe and the UK, starting with five major cities,” Govindarajan said.

Royal Enfield Retains Top Spot In FADA Dealer Satisfaction Survey

Royal Enfield was recognised as the winner in the Two-Wheeler OEM category at the FADA Dealer Satisfaction Survey 2026 for the second consecutive year.

In the sixth edition of the survey, Royal Enfield scored 878 index points, an improvement over last year and above the segment average.

Govindarajan said the recognition was a reflection of the company's partner ecosystem.

“Furthermore, being recognized as the winner in the Two-Wheeler OEM category at the FADA Dealer Satisfaction Survey 2026 for the second consecutive year is a true testament to the strength of our partner ecosystem,” he said.

Classic 350 Signature White Launched

Royal Enfield also introduced the 2026 Classic 350 Signature White, positioned as one of the top-end variants of the Classic 350 alongside the Emerald Green Edition.

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The motorcycle gets several rider-focused features, including premium brown touring seats, an Assist and Slipper Clutch, adjustable clutch and brake levers, USB Type-C fast charging and Tripper Pod as standard.

One Ride 2026 Draws 1.5 Lakh-Plus Riders

Royal Enfield's global riding initiative One Ride 2026 recorded its biggest edition yet, bringing together more than 150,000 riders across 60 countries through more than 1,600 rides.

Held under the theme ‘Every Rider. Every Road. One Mission.', the initiative included a contribution from Royal Enfield towards snow leopard conservation for every participating rider.

The initiative builds on the company's Social Mission work across the Himalayas, covering more than 10,500 sq km of snow leopard habitat.

Royal Enfield Announces Journeying Across The Himalayas

Royal Enfield Social Mission also announced the third edition of Journeying Across the Himalayas, scheduled from December 3-9 in New Delhi.

The event will bring together more than 100 Himalayan experiences, including 25-plus installations and exhibitions, 20-plus live musical performances, 20-plus culinary experiences and 50-plus interactive workshops and conversations.

The theme for this year's edition is ‘Becoming', which explores the evolving relationship between the Himalayas, its communities and a changing world.

Royal Enfield Expands International Business

Royal Enfield continued to expand its presence across the APAC region, with the launch of the Guerrilla 450 Apex and Goan Classic 350 in the Philippines.

In Cambodia, the company announced the launch of the Bullet 650 and Guerrilla Apex 450.

The company also conducted its first-ever Moto Mongolia, its marquee ride in Mongolia, with riders travelling through the country's adventure landscapes on the Himalayan 450.

In Brazil, Royal Enfield completed its first Marquee Ride, with the Royal Enfield Rally dos Sertões Expedition concluding after six days of riding across the country.

Royal Enfield Electric Mobility Push

Royal Enfield has also been building its electric two-wheeler business through Flying Flea, its dedicated electric mobility brand.

The Flying Flea C6, its first product, has been launched in India, Europe and the UK, combining Royal Enfield's design approach with electric two-wheeler technology.

Royal Enfield Sales: What Stands Out

The September performance marks a major sales milestone for Royal Enfield, with 1,33,958 motorcycles sold in a single month, representing 8% YoY growth and the company's highest-ever monthly sales.

At the same time, the company is entering the festive period with a series of product and business initiatives, including the Himalayan 440, the Classic 350 Signature White and the expansion of Flying Flea into European and UK markets.

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