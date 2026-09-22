Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signature White Launched: Check Price, Features And Other Details

Royal Enfield has added a new Signature White edition to its popular Classic 350 motorcycle lineup in India. The new variant brings a fresh colour treatment along with a few features aimed at making the motorcycle more convenient for everyday riding and longer journeys.

The Classic 350 Signature White has been positioned among the top-end variants of the motorcycle, alongside the Emerald Green Edition. Royal Enfield has started selling the new edition through its authorised stores in India.

Features and rider convenience

Royal Enfield has focused on making the new variant easier to ride. The Classic 350 Signature White comes with an Assist and Slipper Clutch, along with adjustable clutch and brake levers.

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The company says the setup provides lighter clutch action and smoother operation. This can be particularly useful in situations involving frequent gear changes, such as city riding, as well as during longer journeys.

The motorcycle also gets a USB Type-C fast-charging port as standard. This allows riders to charge compatible smartphones and other devices while riding.

Another standard feature is the Tripper Pod. It provides turn-by-turn navigation, allowing riders to follow directions without relying on their smartphone screen for navigation. Royal Enfield also lists USB-C charging, adjustable levers, Tripper navigation and a Slip Assist Clutch among the current Classic 350's features.

Engine and mechanical details

There are no major mechanical changes introduced with the Signature White edition. According to Autocar India, the motorcycle continues with the existing 349cc J-series engine and five-speed gearbox.

The current Classic 350's 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled engine produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

The motorcycle continues to use the Classic 350's familiar retro design and mechanical package.

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Price and availability

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signature White is priced at Rs 2,24,275 (ex-showroom, Chennai). According to the company, the new edition will be available from September 22 at authorised Royal Enfield stores.

The Signature White joins the Emerald Green as one of the most expensive versions of the Classic 350. Autocar India also reported that the new colour sits at the top of the Classic 350 range.

Design and seats

The biggest visual change is the new Signature White colour scheme. The motorcycle gets premium brown touring seats for both the rider and pillion.

Royal Enfield has also added a new Classic logo unit on the side panel, a stencil-style decal on the fuel tank and Royal Enfield badges on both sides. These changes give the motorcycle a slightly different look while retaining the familiar Classic 350 design.

The Classic 350 has been an important motorcycle in Royal Enfield's portfolio for years. The company says the model has retained its classic design character while gradually receiving modern technology and convenience features.

The current Classic 350 range includes several colour options, with Royal Enfield's website listing versions such as Emerald, Stealth Black, Gun Grey, Commando Sand, Medallion Bronze, Madras Red, Redditch Red and the Gorkha Edition.

With the Signature White edition, Royal Enfield has added another premium-looking option to the Classic 350 range while keeping the motorcycle's established engine and overall mechanical package unchanged.

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