Nissan Debuts 2027 Rogue Hybrid For US Market: Check Price, Specs, Features

Nissan is introducing its e-Power technology to the US through its new launch of the Nissan Rogue Hybrid by the end of 2026. Unlike conventional hybrids, the system uses a gasoline engine to generate electricity, while electric motors drive the wheels. The vehicle does not require external charging.

According to the Nissan press release, the Rogue Hybrid will start at $35,490, with the Platinum version priced at $43,490. Nissan is positioning the model against hybrid competitors such as the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V.

The company has set a target of producing 80% of the vehicles it sells in the US domestically by 2030. However, it currently has no plans for a new US factory, with management instead looking to maximise existing facilities.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Nissan is preparing to increase vehicle production in the US as it launches the 2027 Rogue, with the new e-Power hybrid expected to play a key role in the automaker's sales and turnaround plans.

Production of the gas-powered 2027 Rogue is scheduled to begin in Tennessee in spring, while US manufacturing of the hybrid is expected to start next year. Until then, Nissan plans to import Rogue hybrid vehicles from Japan to bring the model to American customers sooner.

Also Read | Nissan, Honda To Co-Develop Standardised ECUs For Next-Gen Software-Defined Vehicles By 2029

Nissan is operating its US manufacturing facilities near full capacity and is considering adding a third production shift as it prepares to roll out the hybrid version of its best-selling Rogue crossover, Nissan Americas Chairman Christian Meunier told CNBC.

The move could eventually lift annual US production to about 1 million vehicles, from nearly 487,000 in 2025.

The Japanese automaker currently builds the Rogue and other Nissan and Infiniti crossovers at its 6-million-square-foot plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, which operates on two shifts. It also has a manufacturing facility in Canton, Mississippi.

The production push comes as Nissan works through a broader global turnaround. US sales increased about 10% in the first half of 2026, while the wider US auto market declined roughly 3% over the same period..

Also Read | Nissan To Slash 20% Of Models In Espinosa's Turnaround Plan

Meunier said the company expects the Rogue hybrid to help strengthen Nissan's position in the US market as demand for hybrid vehicles grows.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.