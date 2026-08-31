Nissan, Honda To Co-Develop Standardised ECUs For Next-Gen Software-Defined Vehicles By 2029

Japanese automakers Nissan Motor Corporation and Honda Motor Corporation have signed a cooperative development agreement to standardise core technologies for next-generation Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

The companies aim to introduce an architecture incorporating jointly developed standardised electronic control units (ECUs) and software in next-generation vehicles from fiscal 2029, which begins on April 1, 2029.

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According to a joint statement, Honda and Nissan will work together to develop standard specifications for core ECUs within their vehicles' electrical and electronic architecture, along with operating systems, middleware and vehicle-control software components.

The agreement marks a deeper collaboration between the two Japanese automakers, coming more than a year after they called off merger negotiations that could have created one of the world's largest automobile manufacturers.

As vehicles become increasingly connected and capable of handling more advanced automated functions, software has become a key area of competition for automakers. Companies are investing heavily in operating systems and other technologies that support features such as over-the-air updates, driver-assistance systems and in-car entertainment.

The partnership also comes amid growing competition from Chinese automakers, including BYD, whose electric and hybrid vehicles have helped the company expand in markets such as Europe and Southeast Asia.

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Honda and Nissan began discussions on cooperation in 2024, when they agreed to jointly research next-generation vehicle software technologies. The latest agreement expands that collaboration as both companies seek to reduce development costs and accelerate work on technologies for future vehicles.

Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan's alliance partner, said it is considering joining the partnership and remains in discussions with Honda and Nissan about potential areas of cooperation.

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