Expired Maggi, Lay's, Kurkure Seized As Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Busts Labelling Racket in Navi Mumbai

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, has busted an alleged food labelling racket at a facility in Navi Mumbai's Turbhe area, seizing 4,942 cartons of food products worth Rs 75.21 lakh.

According to NDTV, the FDA found that manufacturing and expiry dates on food products were allegedly being erased and replaced. Stickers carrying ingredients and nutritional information were also found to have been tampered with, raising concerns over the authenticity and safety information provided to consumers.

Among the products seized were popular brands including Lay's, Kurkure, Maggi, Knorr, Hellmann's, Thums Up and Limca.

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The seized stock was reportedly linked to 10 export companies. The FDA also confiscated unlabelled and expired food products worth around Rs 30,600.

The action was carried out jointly by the Maharashtra FDA and Navi Mumbai Crime Branch between August 24 and August 29 at the Turbhe facility.

The seized stock included several varieties of potato chips and snacks, including Lay's Classic Salted, Magic Masala, Spanish Tangy Tomato, Sizzling Hot and Lemon Chilli.

Several Kurkure variants, including Masala Munch, Red Chilli Chataka, Naughty Tomato, Solid Masti, Green Chutney and Schezwan Chutney, were also found at the facility. Other snack products included Bingo Mad Angles, Fun Flips and Fun Masala.

The FDA also seized Maggi Masala Noodles and Maggi Atta Noodles, along with ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products such as Rasoi Amritsari Paneer Tikka Masala, Dum Aloo, Paneer Bhurji and Dal Makhni.

Knorr Mushroom Soup, Hellmann's Mayonnaise, Thums Up tins and Limca tins were among the other products found during the inspection.

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An FIR has been registered at Turbhe Police Station under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following the inspection, the food licence of Sadhana Enterprises was suspended with immediate effect, according to the FDA.

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