India Rejects 'Illegal' Hague Tribunal Award On Indus Waters, Keeps 1960 Treaty In Abeyance

India has categorically rejected an award issued by the Court of Arbitration (CoA) concerning interim measures and the status of the Indus Waters Treaty, saying the body was illegally constituted and has no jurisdiction over its sovereign decisions.

The Ministry of External Affairs, on Aug. 31, said India does not recognise the authority or legal existence of the Court of Arbitration and has consistently rejected its earlier pronouncements.

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According to the government, the Court of Arbitration was constituted by the World Bank in breach of the terms of the Indus Waters Treaty.

India said it has never appeared before the body and has refused to take cognisance of its previous pronouncements.

India also said the Court of Arbitration has no jurisdiction to pronounce on the country's sovereign decisions. It added that any pronouncements issued by the body, either now or in the future, would have no effect on India's actions concerning projects being undertaken by the country.

The government reiterated that its position on the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty remains unchanged.

“India's decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains in force,” the government said.

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The development comes amid continuing disagreements over the interpretation and implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty, which governs the sharing of waters of the Indus river system between India and Pakistan.

India's statement reiterated that it does not recognise the Court of Arbitration's authority and that its decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains in force.

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