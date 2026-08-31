PVR Inox Approves Rs 300 Crore Buyback — Check Record Date

PVR Inox has approved a share buyback worth Rs 300 crore at a price of Rs 1,450 per equity share, according to an exchange filing. The buyback price represents a premium over the company's prevailing market price. The company will buy back up to 20.7 lakh equity shares, representing 4.09% of its total paid-up equity share capital.

The Board has fixed Sept. 4, 2026, as the record date for determining the shareholders eligible to participate in the buyback. PVR Inox said the Board has taken note of the intention of the promoter and members of the promoter group to participate in the buyback.

The company added that the Board or Buyback Committee may, one working day prior to the record date, increase the buyback price and correspondingly reduce the number of shares to be bought back, while keeping the overall buyback size unchanged, in accordance with applicable SEBI regulations.

ALSO READ: India's Bank Credit Growth Rises To 19.3% In July; Gold Loans Spike 136%

PVR Inox has constituted a dedicated Buyback Committee to oversee and undertake all necessary actions related to the proposed buyback. DAM Capital Advisors has been appointed as the manager to the buyback. At the approved price of Rs 1,450 per share, the buyback price is around 20% higher than PVR Inox's Monday closing price of Rs 1,207.70.

PVR Inox Share Price Today

PVR Inox shares closed 1.08% lower at Rs 1,207.70 on Monday. The stock has declined 2.09% over the past week, while gaining 6.67% over the past month. The shares are up 18.58% year-to-date and have risen 7.69% over the past year.

The buyback comes as PVR Inox continues to navigate the evolving Indian cinema exhibition market, with the company focusing on improving occupancy, monetisation and profitability across its theatre network.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.