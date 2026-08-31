Air India Plane Receives Bomb Threat Written On Tissue Paper, Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad

An Air India flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to New Delhi with 32 passengers made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday after a crew member found a tissue paper bearing a message that there was a "bomb" on board the aircraft, police said.

The pilots decided to divert the Delhi-bound aircraft to Ahmedabad after discovering the threat message, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), 'G' Division, VN Yadav said.

"The aircraft made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad International Airport at around 4:30pm after a crew member found a tissue paper having text "bomb" written on it, said the ACP.

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Security agencies thoroughly checked the aircraft and found nothing suspicious, he informed.

The flight had 32 passengers, all of whom are safe and have been accommodated at Terminal 2 of the Ahmedabad airport, stated the police officer, adding an investigation has been launched into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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