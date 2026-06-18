Navi Mumbai Water Crisis: Rs 1 Lakh Fine For Wastage, Commercial Supply Cut By 20%

As the water crisis deepens across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Navi Mumbai has rolled out stringent conservation measures, including supply restrictions and penalties for misuse, amid mounting pressure on water resources due to delayed and below-normal monsoon rainfall, reported NDTV.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has temporarily suspended water supply to swimming pools, car wash centres, and units manufacturing aerated and packaged drinking water.

As part of the conservation drive, water supply to commercial establishments has been cut by one-fifth.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde cautioned that the civic body would crack down on the unauthorised use of potable water.

Individuals or organisations using drinking water for activities such as vehicle washing, construction work, or other non-essential purposes will face penalties ranging from Rs 25,000 for a first offence to Re 1 lakh for repeated violations, along with possible legal proceedings.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Water Tanker Prices Surge Up To 30% Amid Water Shortage, Delayed Monsoon

As part of efforts to augment water supplies, the NMMC has deployed special inspection teams, completed the restoration of 100 wells, and brought 166 borewells back into operation.

It is also encouraging the use of treated wastewater for landscaping, road dividers and construction activities to reduce dependence on drinking water supplies.

The measures come as Mumbai itself grapples with a worsening water shortage.

The city's potable water needs are largely met by seven key reservoirs—Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi.

However, declining reservoir levels following one of the weakest monsoon onsets in recent years have prompted the BMC to enforce water-saving restrictions and supply cuts.

Authorities have urged residents and businesses across the region to conserve water and avoid wastage, emphasising that public participation will be crucial in navigating the crisis until rainfall improves and reservoir levels recover.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Lake Water Levels Fall Below 10%; Delayed Monsoon Raises Supply Concerns

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