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Vedanta Aluminium Shares May Rally 28% Says Systematix As It Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

Vedanta Aluminium's successful ramp-up of Bharat Aluminium Company, Lanjigarh, Sijimali and captive coal mines as per guidance provides scope for further earnings improvement and a potential rerating, says Systematix.

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Vedanta Aluminium Shares May Rally 28% Says Systematix As It Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price
Backward integration, rising aluminium volumes and lower production costs could drive the next phase of earnings growth for Vedanta Aluminium, says Systematix.
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Vedanta Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Systematix Report

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd. has entered Systematix's coverage universe with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 598, implying a potential upside of around 28% from the current market price of Rs 468, excluding potential dividends.

Systematix believe the target multiple balances Vedanta Aluminium's dominant domestic position, volume growth visibility, improving raw material integration, strong free cash flow outlook and a potential transition to a net-cash balance sheet against commodity price sensitivity and execution risks.

Successful ramp-up of Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd., Lanjigarh, Sijimali and captive coal mines as per guidance provides scope for further earnings improvement and a potential rerating. 

ALSO READ: Gulf Oil's Robust Q1 Triggers Target Price Hike; Systematix Stays Bullish — Check Upside

Key risks include delays in captive bauxite mine commissioning, aluminium price volatility, and higher input costs.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Systematix Vedanta Aluminium.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

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