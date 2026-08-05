Google Pixel 11 Series Launch: Release Date, Expected Prices, Colours, Features And Other Details

Google is expected to unveil its next flagship smartphone lineup, the Pixel 11 series, in August 2026. The global launch is likely to take place on August 12, 2026, during the Made by Google event, while the India launch is expected on August 13. The series is expected to focus on hardware upgrades, improved cameras and advanced artificial intelligence features powered by Google's Gemini ecosystem.

Four Models Expected in Pixel 11 Lineup

The Pixel 11 series is likely to include four models, Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, covering standard flagship, premium, large-screen and foldable smartphone categories.

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Google Pixel 11: Expected Specifications

The standard Pixel 11 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Google's new Tensor G6 processor, up to 12GB RAM and storage options extending up to 512GB. It may include a battery of around 5,000mAh with fast charging support. The camera system is expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor along with ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.

Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL: Premium Camera and Performance Upgrades

The Pixel 11 Pro is expected to offer enhanced photography features with a triple-camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide lens and 48MP periscope telephoto camera. It may also feature a 42MP front camera, improved AI capabilities and premium design elements.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to offer a larger display, increased battery capacity and higher performance, while sharing key features with the Pro model, including the Tensor G6 chipset and advanced camera system.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to compete in the premium foldable smartphone segment with a refreshed design, improved processor efficiency and upgraded camera capabilities. The device is also expected to include Google's latest AI-powered software features.

Expected Price and Color Options in India

The Pixel 11 is expected to be priced around Rs 85,000-Rs 86,450, while the Pixel 11 Pro may start at around Rs 1.04 lakh-Rs 1.05 lakh. The Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to cost around Rs 1.23 lakh, with the foldable model likely placed in the premium category.

The lineup is expected to arrive in color options including Hibiscus, Frost, Obsidian, Pistachio and Pine for select models.

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Gemini AI and Pixel Glow Design Features

The Pixel 11 series is expected to bring major AI improvements through Google's Gemini ecosystem, including advanced tools designed to automate multi-step tasks. Reports also suggest the introduction of "Pixel Glow", an LED notification system integrated into the camera bar, adding a new design element to the flagship lineup.

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