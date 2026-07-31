Flipkart Introduces Free Netflix Mobile Plan For Plus Members From August 1

Now you can get your Netflix subscription for free just by shopping on Flipkart.

Starting August 1, Flipkart Plus members can unlock a free Netflix Mobile Plan every month by completing eligible purchases on the platform. The e-commerce giant has partnered with Netflix to offer the streaming benefit as part of its loyalty programme, allowing users to enjoy Netflix without paying separately for a subscription or recharge.

How to get the free Netflix subscription

The offer is available only to Flipkart Plus members. According to a Moneycontrol report, to unlock the benefit, Flipkart Plus members must complete four qualifying orders worth at least Rs 299 each within a calendar month across Flipkart, Flipkart Grocery or Flipkart Minutes. Once the fourth eligible order is placed, users can activate a 30-day Netflix Mobile Plan directly through the Flipkart app without making any additional payment.

After the 30-day period ends, customers must again complete four eligible purchases in the following calendar month to continue receiving the benefit.

Customers who are not already members can join the loyalty programme by completing 15 orders within 12 months, with no separate membership fee required.

The report further mentions that the offer is available across Flipkart's ecosystem, including its grocery and quick commerce services. Users who qualify will be able to watch Netflix's catalogue of Indian and international films and series through the Mobile Plan.

According to the Moneycontrol report, Ravi Iyer, CFO and SVP, Strategic Partnerships at Flipkart, said the initiative rewards customers' existing shopping behaviour with entertainment benefits. Meanwhile, Laurent Uguen, Vice President, APAC Partnerships - Business Development at Netflix, said the collaboration marks Netflix's first e-commerce partnership in India and is aimed at making the streaming service more accessible through everyday shopping.

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