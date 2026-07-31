Mumbai Sees Property Boom As July Registrations Hit Highest In Over A Decade

Mumbai's housing market posted its strongest July performance in more than a decade, with residential property registrations expected to cross 13,600 units, signalling sustained homebuyer demand despite a high base, according to a Knight Frank India report released on Friday.

The report estimates that 13,617 residential properties were registered in July 2026 within the limits of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), up 8.3% year-on-year, according to data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps. This is the most property registrations in the month of July since at least 2013.

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The strong registration numbers were accompanied by a rise in government revenue from property transactions. Stamp duty collections are projected to reach Rs 1,223 crore in July, an 8.9% year-on-year increase, suggesting that demand for higher-value homes remained resilient even as overall transaction volumes stayed broadly steady.

Every month, the market also recorded modest gains. Property registrations rose 2% from 13,413 units in June 2026, while stamp duty collections climbed 13% from Rs 1,086 crore in the previous month.

According to Knight Frank India, Mumbai's residential market has continued to show steady momentum over the past year, supported by healthy end-user demand, ongoing infrastructure development and sustained confidence in home ownership.

For comparison, the city had recorded 12,579 property registrations in July 2025, generating Rs 1,123 crore in stamp duty collections, highlighting the continued strength of the housing market despite a higher base.

Commenting on the trend, Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said, "Mumbai's residential market continues to demonstrate remarkable depth, recording its strongest July performance in over 14 years despite a high comparative base. The sustained momentum reflects resilient end-user demand and enduring confidence in homeownership."

"While transaction volumes remained broadly stable both year on year and sequentially, revenue recorded a marked increase, underscoring sustained demand for higher-value homes," he added.

"Even as buyers become more discerning, demand for quality residential developments remains healthy, supported by the city's strong economic fundamentals, infrastructure-led growth and long-term investment appeal," Baijal concluded.

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The report noted a steady rise in Mumbai's housing market over the years, with July property registrations increasing from 5,139 units in 2013 to an estimated 13,617 units in 2026.

During the same period, stamp duty collections climbed from Rs 287 crore to Rs 1,223 crore, reflecting sustained growth in the city's residential real estate market.

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