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Water Level In Seven Mumbai Lakes Rises To 88.58%; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Mumbai's seven lakes are 88.58% full as BMC data shows reservoir levels near last year's mark, while IMD issues a yellow alert for rain.

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Water Level In Seven Mumbai Lakes Rises To 88.58%; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
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Mumbai's seven-lake reservoir system, which supplies drinking water to the city, rose to 88.58% of total capacity on Friday despite easing rainfall, BMC data showed.

The reservoirs now hold 12.82 lakh million litres of water, or 88.58% of their total live storage capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. The storage level is nearly identical to last year's 88.65%, indicating that Mumbai's water reserves remain broadly on par with the same period in 2025.

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today

  • Modak Sagar – 100%
  • Vihar – 100%
  • Tulsi – 99.35%
  • Tansa – 98.69%
  • Middle Vaitarna – 89.83%
  • Bhatsa – 87.36%
  • Upper Vaitarna – 76.64%

The seven lakes: Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi - are located across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik districts. These reservoirs depend on the southwest monsoon to replenish. 

Mumbai currently receives about 4,100 million litres of drinking water a day from dams built on these lakes. Although reservoir levels remain comfortable, Mumbai continues to face a daily water shortfall of around 500–600 million litres. To bridge the gap, the BMC is pursuing long-term projects, including a proposed desalination plant at Manori.

Mumbai Weather Forecast Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai today, warning “heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places. Occasional strong winds reaching 50-60 kmph gusting 70 kmph very likely.” Similar weather is likely to prevail in Nashik.

In the next 48 hours, Mumbai will likely see “generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. There is also a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.”

The agency has issued an orange alert for Palghar and Thane. It warned that in the subsequent three days, these districts will witness light to moderate rain, with no specific alert.

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With more rainfall forecast over the weekend, reservoir levels are likely to rise further, strengthening Mumbai's water reserves ahead of the later phase of the monsoon.

ALSO READ: Monsoon 2026 Fifth Driest In 126 Years As Bihar, Kerala, Telangana Bear The Brunt

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