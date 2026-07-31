Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty Seen To Open Higher Amid Global Rally; Brent Crude At $86

Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of the markets. Here's what's setting the tone for today's session.

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 613.92 points, or 1.2%, to end at 52,208.06. The S&P 500 climbed 1.7% to settle at 7,437.64, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.8% to close at 25,122.18.

Microsoft shares jumped 16% after its Azure cloud business posted stronger-than-expected growth, adding close to $450 billion to its market value in a single session.

That rally has carried into Asian trade this morning. South Korea's Kospi surged more than 16%, triggering a trading halt, as chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics extended their rally on AI-linked demand. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng are also tracking higher in early trade.

Back home, GIFT Nifty is trading at 24,413, up 0.21% from its previous close of 24,363, signalling a positive start for the Nifty 50. The Sensex had closed Thursday at 77,928.15, up 273 points, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,317.15, up 67 points.

On the commodities front, Brent crude is holding near $86 a barrel, staying elevated on continuing Middle East tensions and fresh supply concerns after an attack on a Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal.

Stay tuned as we track every move on Dalal Street through the session, from the opening bell to the close.