Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty Seen To Open Higher Amid Global Rally; Brent Crude At $86
Sensex, Nifty set for a gap-up open as GIFT Nifty rises and Wall Street rallies on Microsoft earnings. Track live market updates here on NDTV Profit's stock market live blog.
Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of the markets. Here's what's setting the tone for today's session.
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 613.92 points, or 1.2%, to end at 52,208.06. The S&P 500 climbed 1.7% to settle at 7,437.64, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.8% to close at 25,122.18.
Microsoft shares jumped 16% after its Azure cloud business posted stronger-than-expected growth, adding close to $450 billion to its market value in a single session.
That rally has carried into Asian trade this morning. South Korea's Kospi surged more than 16%, triggering a trading halt, as chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics extended their rally on AI-linked demand. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng are also tracking higher in early trade.
Back home, GIFT Nifty is trading at 24,413, up 0.21% from its previous close of 24,363, signalling a positive start for the Nifty 50. The Sensex had closed Thursday at 77,928.15, up 273 points, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,317.15, up 67 points.
On the commodities front, Brent crude is holding near $86 a barrel, staying elevated on continuing Middle East tensions and fresh supply concerns after an attack on a Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal.
Stay tuned as we track every move on Dalal Street through the session, from the opening bell to the close.
Stock Market Live: Stocks In Focus
- Mankind Pharma: Board approved a Rs 150 crore corporate guarantee for wholly owned subsidiary Bharat Serums and Vaccines to secure its credit facilities.
- Fischer Medical Ventures: Associate company Nanomedic Technologies received CDSCO import approval for the Spincare Portable Wound Care System, enabling its launch in India. Fischer holds exclusive distribution rights across India and Southeast Asia.
- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: Received a Rs 1,032.07 crore Notification of Award from ONGC for construction of four Platform Supply Vessels, to be executed over 48 months.
- Global Health: Board approved a revised plan for its upcoming Guwahati hospital, increasing planned capacity to 650 beds from 400 beds with an estimated investment of Rs 970 crore.
- Thermax: Board approved merger of wholly owned subsidiary Thermax Cooling Solutions with the company and demerger of the Bio-CNG EPC business of Thermax Bioenergy Solutions into Thermax, subject to regulatory and NCLT approvals.
- Niva Bupa Health Insurance: Board approved raising up to Rs 500 crore through non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
- Refex Industries: Secured a rate contract worth about Rs 22.75 crore from a Maharatna CPSE for ash transportation to road construction sites, to be executed over about 12 months.
- Arkade Developers: Launched Arkade Sapphire, a boutique mixed-use residential and commercial project in Santacruz West, Mumbai.
- Hyundai Motor India: Appointed Mukundan MS as Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer from Sept. 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval. Appointed Young Geon Kim as Senior Management Personnel from Aug. 1, 2026.
- Gillette India: Appointed Robin Thadathil as Additional Executive Director from Aug. 1, 2026.
- PVR INOX: Opened a three-screen premium multiplex at Mall 11, Jabalpur, taking its network to 1,782 screens across 355 properties.
- Tata Power: Completed acquisition of 100% stake in Ryapte Power Transmission for Rs 10.87 crore. Tata Power Renewables secured an 800 MW Inter-State Transmission System connectivity project with an investment of Rs 5,750 crore.
- Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww): ICRA upgraded the company's issuer rating to AA (Stable) from AA- (Stable).
- SJVN: Ministry of Power extended the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director held by Bhupender Gupta for three months from Aug. 1, 2026, or until a regular CMD is appointed.
- REC: Incorporated Kukshi Alirajpur Transmission for the Kukshi/Alirajpur transmission project. Transferred its 100% stake in Ryapte Power Transmission to Tata Power for Rs 110.87 crore. The SPV ceased to be its subsidiary.
- Bank of India: Revised MCLR rates from Aug. 1, 2026. Increased three-month MCLR to 8.35% from 8.25% and one-year MCLR to 8.80% from 8.75%. Other tenors remain unchanged.
- LIC: Received a GST demand order for FY23 involving GST of Rs 99.10 crore, along with applicable interest and penalty of Rs 9.91 crore.
- Union Bank of India: Board approved raising up to USD 2 billion through a Medium Term Note programme via debt issuances from its Dubai and/or Sydney branches.
- Clean Science and Technology: Wholly owned subsidiary Clean-Fino Chem approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands with an initial investment of EUR 50,000 for specialty chemicals trading and distribution.
- Astra Microwave Products: Received an order worth Rs 2,205.23 crore from HAL for supply of 122 AAAUs and 121 Interface Frames for Uttam Radar. Execution is scheduled over five years.
- AWL Agri Business: Appointed Pankaj Goyal as Chief Financial Officer from July 31, 2026.
Stock Market Live: Kospi Jumps 16%
Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Friday, July 31, as investors focused technology shares after blockbuster earnings from Microsoft and Amazon reignited optimism around artificial intelligence spending.
South Korea's Kospi surged more than 16%, rebounding sharply after a three-day rout, while Japan's Nikkei 225 soared over 6%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.89%, lifting the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index higher.
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