GAIL (India) Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

GAIL (India)'s Q1 FY27 results will be closely watched for trends in gas transmission volumes, marketing margins and capital expenditure, while investors will also look for management commentary under the company's new finance leadership.

GAIL's earnings come at a time when India's natural gas demand continues to grow, while the company is expanding its pipeline network and renewable energy portfolio. Investors will assess whether these investments are beginning to translate into stronger earnings despite fluctuations in gas prices.

Here's everything you need to know about GAIL (India)'s Q1FY27 results schedule.

GAIL (India) Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 21, 2026, GAIL (India) stated that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 31, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The company is expected to declare its Q1 FY27 results closer to market closing hours on July 31.

No interim dividend has been announced for consideration at this board meeting. The company had recommended a final dividend of Re 0.50 per equity share along with its Q4 FY26 results, subject to shareholder approval.

GAIL (India) Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has scheduled an earnings conference call on July 31, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. (IST) to discuss the Q1FY27 financial performance with institutional investors and analysts.

GAIL (India) Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will track these key metrics when GAIL reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Natural Gas Transmission Volumes

Gas Marketing Margins

EBITDA

Net Profit (PAT)

Transmission Tariffs

Capex & Clean Energy Guidance

GAIL (India) Share Price Performance

The stock has remained largely range-bound this year despite the company's continued investments in gas infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

Shares of GAIL (India) have gained 0.71% over the past five trading sessions. Over the past month, the stock has risen 0.80%, while it has advanced 8.91% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, it is up about 1.4%. However, over the past year, the stock has declined 5.06%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 188.89 on Nov. 27, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 134.36 on March 23, 2026.

GAIL (India) Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, the trading window for dealing in securities of GAIL (India) remains closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from July 1 until Aug. 2, 2026.

GAIL (India) Q4FY26 Results Highlights

GAIL (India) reported a 2.31% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 35,705.49 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 36,549.35 crore in Q4FY25.

Total income decreased 1.21% YoY to Rs 36,496.91 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 36,943.51 crore in Q4FY25. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 57% year-on-year to Rs 1,152 crore, from Rs 2,655 crore in the year-ago period.

Net profit fell 40.87% YoY to Rs 1,481.46 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 2,505.61 crore in Q4FY25.

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