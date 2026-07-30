IPO Listing Today: Indo-MIM, Lohia Corp, Xtranet Technologies Listing Price In Focus

Three IPOs, Indo-MIM, Lohia Corp and Xtranet Technologies, are set to debut on the stock market today, with grey market trends pointing to strong listing gains for Indo-MIM. Lohia Corp's GMP has climbed to a fresh high, while Xtranet Technologies continues to indicate healthy double-digit upside ahead of the market debut.

Latest IPO GMP & Expected Listing Price

IPO Price Band GMP Expected Listing Price Premium Indo-MIM Rs 461-485 Rs 187 Rs 672 38.56% Lohia Corp Rs 404-425 Rs 17 Rs 442 4% Xtranet Technologies Rs 120-127 Rs 14.5 Rs 141.5 11.42%

Among Thursday's three IPO listings, Indo-MIM continues to command the highest grey market premium at Rs 187, followed by Lohia Corp at Rs 17 and Xtranet Technologies at Rs 14.5.

GMP Latest Trends

Indo-MIM GMP: ↓1.6%

Lohia GMP: ↑47.8%

Xtranet GMP: ↑88.3%

The above trends compare latest GMP vs the grey market premium recorded when the IPO closed for subscription

Thursday's listings come after healthy investor demand across all three IPOs, with Indo-MIM emerging as the clear favourite among institutional investors.

Grey market premiums are unofficial indicators of demand before listing and should not be treated as guaranteed listing prices. The share allotment status for the three IPOs was finalised on July 28.

ALSO READ: IPO Listing Live: Indo-MIM, Lohia Corp And Xtranet Technologies To Make Stock Market Debut Today

Here's a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for the expected listing price for these IPOs.

Indo-MIM IPO GMP Today

The latest grey market premium for the Indo-MIM IPO stood at Rs 187 per share on July 30. It signals a listing price of Rs 672 apiece at a premium of 38.56% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.

The highest GMP recorded for Indo-MIM IPO was Rs 190, when the issue closed for subscription. There has been a roughly 2% decline in grey market premium.

It remains the strongest listing candidate among today's IPOs.

IPO Details:

Issue Size: Book-built issue of Rs 3,811.21 crore.

Price Band: Rs 461 and Rs 485 per share.

Subscription Status: 72.34 times

Business: Indo-MIM is a specialist in manufacturing precision engineering components via metal injection moulding (MIM) technology.

Lohia Corp IPO GMP Today

The GMP for the Lohia Corp IPO stood at Rs 17 per share on July 30. The latest GMP suggests a listing price of Rs 442 apiece, at a premium of 4% compared to the upper limit of the issue price.

This is the highest GMP recorded for Lohia Corp IPO. The grey market premium has gained by 48% since the issue closed for subscription.

Rising GMP suggests improving investor sentiment ahead of listing.

IPO Details:

Issue Size: Book-built issue of Rs 1,101.28 crore.

Price Band: Rs 404 and Rs 425 per share

Subscription Status: 7.25 times

Business: Global supplier of machinery for the technical textiles industry

ALSO READ: How To Check Lohia Corp IPO Allotment Status

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP Today

The unofficial market premium for the Xtranet Technologies IPO stood at Rs 14.5 on July 30. It indicates a listing price of Rs 141.5 apiece at a premium of 11.42% over the upper limit of the price band.

This is the highest GMP recorded for the IPO. The grey market premium has gained by 88% since the issue closed for subscription.

The IPO continues to indicate healthy listing gains despite its smaller issue size.

IPO Details:

Issue Size: Book-built issue of Rs 166.80 crore.

Price Band: Rs 120 and Rs 127 per share.

Subscription Status: 12.24 times

Business: IT services and solutions provider offering enterprise resource planning (ERP), system integration, and BPO services

Despite recent changes in GMP, Indo-MIM remains the clear frontrunner for listing gains. Lohia Corp has seen the biggest improvement in grey market sentiment since subscription closed, while Xtranet Technologies continues to indicate a healthy premium ahead of Thursday's debut.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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