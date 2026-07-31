Himanta Sarma's Big Decision: 6-Month Loan Moratorium For Flood Affected Families

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a comprehensive relief package for people affected by the recent floods, focusing on financial assistance, rehabilitation, education support, and livelihood recovery. The measures aim to provide immediate relief to flood-hit families and help restore normal life across affected districts.

Chief Minister Sarma said the government's priority was to ensure that every flood-affected family receives relief aid during the recovery process.

"Our effort is to ensure that no flood-affected family is left without assistance. Relief work is continuing, and the government will extend every possible support for rehabilitation," CM Sarma said.

Six-Month Loan Moratorium for Flood-Affected Borrowers

As part of the relief measures, flood-affected borrowers will receive a six-month moratorium on loan repayments and EMIs to reduce financial pressure. Farmers, self-help groups (SHGs), and individuals involved in animal husbandry, fisheries, and other agriculture-related activities in flood-hit areas will be eligible for the benefit.

The state government is also exploring options to extend similar loan moratorium support to borrowers who have taken loans from private financial institutions.

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Educational Support for Students

The Assam government has announced several measures to ensure that students affected by the floods do not face disruptions in their education. Students who lost their textbooks will receive new textbooks free of cost, particularly in heavily affected districts such as Sivasagar and Charaideo.

Students who lost academic documents, including mark sheets, certificates, and other school records, will also be provided duplicate copies free of charge. In addition, damaged schools and colleges will receive financial assistance for repair and restoration work.

Relief Kits and Ground Operations

The government has stepped up relief distribution in flood-affected areas. Each affected family will receive essential supplies, including rice, pulses, edible oil, and other basic necessities.

A total of 2,37,513 relief kits have already been dispatched to Sivasagar, while another 63,000 kits have been sent to the neighbouring Charaideo district to support affected residents.

Support for Cultural and Public Infrastructure

As part of the rehabilitation programme, the government will provide a one-time financial grant of Rs 1.5 lakh to every flood-damaged Namghar (traditional Vaishnavite monastery/prayer hall) in Sivasagar and Charaideo. Financial support will also be extended to damaged public institutions to help restore essential services.

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"Along with the loan moratorium, we are taking up the issue of NBFC loans with the RBI and will soon announce further assistance for MMUA beneficiaries affected by the Assam floods," said CM Sarma.

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