Maruti Suzuki India Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Maruti Suzuki India will announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on July 31, with investors closely tracking passenger vehicle demand, SUV sales, operating margins and management commentary on production, exports and future demand.

Analysts expect revenue growth to remain supported by higher utility vehicle sales and exports, while margins could remain under pressure from commodity costs and promotional spending.

Here's everything investors need to know ahead of Maruti Suzuki India's Q1 FY27 earnings announcement.

Maruti Suzuki India Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges, Maruti Suzuki India confirmed that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for July 31, 2026, inter alia, to review and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1FY27). The board meeting is scheduled for July 31, with the earnings announcement expected after market hours.

The company has not indicated any proposal for an interim dividend along with its Q1 results. Maruti Suzuki had recommended a final dividend of Rs 140 per share for FY26, payable on Sept. 9, subject to shareholder approval.

Maruti Suzuki India Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

To elaborate on the quarterly operational and financial figures, Maruti Suzuki India has scheduled a conference call for investors and analysts on July 31 at 5:15 p.m.

Maruti Suzuki India Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

Investors will also look for management commentary on rural demand, inventory levels, pricing, exports and the company's outlook for the remainder of FY27.

Overall Sales Volumes

Export Growth

Passenger Vehicle (PV) and SUV Market Share

Operating Margins (EBITDA Margin)

Production Volume Milestones

Alternative Fuel Roadmap

Net Revenue from Operations

Net Profit (PAT)

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY27 Business Update

Maruti Suzuki reported healthy sales during the April–June quarter, supported by strong demand for utility vehicles and continued export momentum. Investors will watch whether these trends translated into improved revenue and margins.

Maruti Suzuki India Share Price Performance

Shares of Maruti Suzuki have declined over 16% so far in 2026, although the stock has recovered in recent sessions ahead of the earnings announcement.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 17,370 apiece on the NSE on Jan. 5, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 12,201 apiece on March 30, 2026.

Maruti Suzuki India Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and the company's internal code of conduct, the trading window for dealing in the securities of Maruti Suzuki India remains closed for designated persons from July 1 till 48 hours after the declaration of Q1FY27 results.

Maruti Suzuki India Q4FY26 Results Highlights

Despite robust revenue growth, profitability came under pressure from higher input and operating costs, leading to a decline in net profit.

Maruti Suzuki India reported a 28.21% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 52,462.50 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 40,920.10 crore in Q4FY25. Consolidated total income grew 24.78% YoY to Rs 52,946.40 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 42,431.30 crore in Q4FY25.

Consolidated net profit fell 6.45% YoY to Rs 3,659 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 3,911.1 crore in Q4FY25.

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