Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results: Revenue Jumps Over 28%, Profit Declines; Dividend Declared

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday reported a sharp rise in revenue but a decline in profit for the fourth quarter, according to an exchange filing.

On a consolidated basis, revenue climbed 28.2% year-on-year to Rs 52,449 crore, compared with Rs 40,901 crore in the same quarter last year, aided by strong vehicle sales.

Net profit, however, fell 6.9% to Rs 3,591 crore from Rs 3,857 crore a year earlier. The decline was largely due to a sharp drop in other income and higher tax expenses. Other income stood at Rs 500 crore, sharply lower than Rs 1,528 crore in the year-ago period, while tax expense rose to Rs 1,246 crore from Rs 1,005 crore.

The company announced a final dividend of Rs 140 per share, involving a total payout of Rs 4,402 crore, subject to shareholder approval.

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