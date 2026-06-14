Who Was Gurbhej Singh? Indian-Origin Man Killed In London Knife Attack

Gurbhej Singh, a 26-year-old man of Indian-origin man, was reported dead by The Metropolitan Police on Saturday in a knife attack in Southall, west London.

The London Ambulance Service reported a stabbing in the vicinity on Wednesday, according to police.

Another man, in his 30s, was found hurt at the scene. After receiving treatment in the hospital, he was released, reported NDTV.

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Singh, who had been stabbed, was declared dead at the spot despite the efforts of emergency personnel. Specialised officers are providing support to his family.

Singh was attacked outside a store at the intersection of North Road and Dormers Wells Lane at approximately 00:30 hours, according to the police.

On suspicion of murder, seven men in their early 20s to late 30s were taken into custody at the scene. Six have been freed without any further action following more investigations, while one man has been given bail and is scheduled to return at a later time.



As the inquiry progresses, police have asked witnesses and individuals with CCTV evidence to come forward. Singh was allegedly attacked outside a store just after midnight, according to detectives.

"Homicide detectives continue to investigate Mr Singh's tragic death and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones," stated Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell of the Met's Specialist Crime Command.

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"We think he was attacked at around 00:30 hours outside a store at the intersection of North Road and Dormers Well Lane. Foxwell continued, "I would ask anyone who has CCTV footage of the area or who was there at the time but hasn't yet talked to police to come forward and speak to police.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started in the wake of the tragedy to pay for repatriation, paperwork, transportation, burial arrangements, and other associated expenditures.



With 737 donations, 11,114 euros have been raised thus far, compared to the aim of 16,000 euros.

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